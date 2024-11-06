Yes! ARY Bee Global & Skool21 Unite to Ensure STEM Reforms in Pakistan

No doubt! ARY Group is always ready to take the plunge for the betterment of society in Pakistan, considering its social responsibility. As it contributes to all the major sectors in Pakistan, so does the education sector with its subsidiary, ARY Bee Global, which collaborates with Skool21, a renowned name globally in promoting STEM education. Indeed, it is a revolutionary move by ARY Bee Global to initiate STEM reforms in the country with the appropriate partner for the STEM revolution, such as Skool21.

Furthermore, the mission of the STEM revolution in Pakistan didn’t emerge so quickly; in fact, many brainstorming sessions took place between the professionals of ARY Bee Global and Skool21 to kick off a progressive journey to infuse STEM reforms into conventional science education in Pakistan.

Pakistan is in the Immense Need of STEM Reforms

Without a doubt, the Education Sector in Pakistan needs an overhaul, particularly in the field of Science, if the younger generation in the country is to compete globally in the ever-changing field of Science. Without further ado, let’s explore how STEM evolve educational-career of the younger generation in Pakistan:

It Builds Modern-Day Skill Set

True, it directs children to the path of hunting future career success, infusing themselves with advanced approaches to tackle different routine study challenges in schools. It eventually enables children to pursue other interests and get into the corporate world with valuable skill sets, ensuring their professional growth.

Critical Thinking

Through STEM integration into conventional science education, students can be empowered with critical thinking. This essential trait helps them conceptualize, apply, analyze, and evaluate information through experience, observation, communication, and reasoning.

Enhances Team Work

Another noticeable benefit that students in Pakistan can leverage through STEM is asking students to brainstorm about different questions in technology, engineering, and mathematics. Hence, the infusion of STEM into the syllabus of schools in Pakistan is inevitable, prioritizing teamwork and collaboration and guiding students towards collective achievement rather than focusing on individual goals, and that’s a message of STEM.

Improve Communication Skills

Communication skills are undoubtedly essential life skills, and STEM promises to offer them, enabling students to convey challenging educational concepts and find solutions. Better communication skills are vital in constructive educational group discussions in the classes, and STEM-influenced syllabuses offer that.

Let’s Discuss the Major Challenges Teachers Face in the Light of STEM

Considering the loopholes in Pakistan’s education system, teachers struggle to ensure STEM-inspired teaching for students, and without any delay, let’s descry them below:

Larger Class Sizes

In the survey conducted by the British Council, 10% of the comments on teachers’ challenges draw attention to the increased class sizes, coming in teachers’ way to use active learning methods. Furthermore, the situation worsens when a class is held in the conventional lecture theatres.

Hurdles in Shifting to Differentiated Learning

As the education sector is yet to evolve entirely from the STEM perspective, teachers need training to adapt to differentiated instruction, helping them mold their teaching pattern according to students’ different abilities and goals.

Lack of STEM-Teaching Equipment

It is another prominent challenge teachers face in Pakistan in pursuit of ensuring quality STEM education for students. With growing class sizes, classrooms need to be equipped with reasonable equipment to provide the best STEM education.

Lack of Understanding Outcome-Based Education

It is also a critical teaching segment to work on in pursuit of integrating STEM into Pakistan’s educational system. Though many institutes in the country have opted for outcome-based teaching, its teachers haven’t grasped it, and that’s what needs to change. This teaching method equips students with industry-required skills and knowledge; thus, they become valuable professionals in their respective fields after completing their degrees.

Let’s Explore Skool21’s Mission of STEM Ubiquity in Pakistan

There is no second thought that Skool21 is the perfect educational entity to integrate STEM education into Pakistan’s educational sector. With proven experience establishing STEM education globally and the certification of STEM.org USA, Skool21 is a trusted entity. As a trusted entity always hunts for a trusted entity, the collaboration of ARY Bee Global and Skool21 is its depiction.

Final Word

Having read about the educational ventures of two well-reputable entities, ARY Bee Global and Skool21, every Pakistani is optimistic about improvement in the education sector, mainly led by STEM teaching patterns. Thus, educational institutions will produce graduates with industry-led knowledge and skills, benefiting the local business sector.