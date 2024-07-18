“Ask IPPs, couldn’t implement agreements”, Mustafa Kamal to Govt

KARACHI: Power sector crisis has been the biggest problem than terrorism, MQM leader Mustafa Kamal said in a press conference on Thursday.

MQM leader asked incumbent government to declare emergency to tackle this problem.

He asked the government to summon 40 independent power producers (IPPs) and inform them, “We could not implement these agreements”.

“The NEPRA cost has been 8.50 rupees per unit of electricity, while the bills issued on 34 rupees per unit,” he said.

“Tell the government of China and their companies to have pity on us, we are unable to implement the agreement,” Mustafa Kamal said.

He asked the government to discuss the matter with companies, “tell them, we want to revisit the entire agreement,” he added.