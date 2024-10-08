‘Assassin’s Creed’ developer planning multiple games amid sales rumours

“Assassin’s Creed” franchise developer Ubisoft is reportedly working on multiple games for the next five years amid reports of buyout plans.

Days earlier, reports emerged that Tencent and the family of Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot were exploring a buyout of the developer following a shocking delay of “Assassin’s Creed Shadows” and the dismal performance of ‘Star Wars Outlaws.’

Now, Metro UK reported that the developer was reportedly nearing completion of a remake of “Black Flag.”

The report surfaced after Ubisoft last month announced that ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ had been delayed to February 14 next year.

Further, the developer announced departing from its longstanding tradition of the Season Pass model. Instead, it said that all players will be able to enjoy the game at the same time on February 14, 2025.

Reports said that Ubisoft is planning to release multiple games over the next five years, including a remake of 2013’s ‘Black Flag.’

Insider Gaming, in a report, claimed to have details, suggesting that the developer was planning to launch the remake in November 2025.

The report claimed that the Ubisoft announced multiplayer game, codenamed “Invictus,” was also set to be released around the same time.

Other likely games include “Assassin’s Creed Jade” and witch-orientated spin-off “Hexe,” set to be released in the next five years as Ubisoft see ‘around 10 Assassin’s Creed titles of various lengths and experiences release in the next five years’.