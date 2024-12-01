Assassin’s Creed’s head drops surprising details about development team

Marc-Alexis Cote, the head of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise, has revealed surprising details about the team developing the upcoming title.

In a recent interview, Cote discussed the developer’s strategy to improve the upcoming entry, Assassin’s Creed Shadow.

The franchise head revealed that ‘probably half’ of the developers currently working on Shadows are ‘building a game for the first time.’

“One of the things that I’ve noticed since the pandemic is that we have a lot of juniors on our team. And I don’t know if this is something that’s your case as well, but the seniority has lowered globally and probably half the team that’s building an Assassin’s Creed game is building a game for the first time,” the Ubisoft official said.

“They don’t know, so you have to explain to them that even though they’re playing the game right now and they think it’s the worst thing they’ve ever seen, ‘it’s going to be good, we’re going to get there, and explain that you’ve been there before as a leader,” he added.

It is to be noted that Ubisoft, in September, announced a delay in the release date of Assassin’s Creed Shadows to 2025.

Initially scheduled for a release on November 15, the game will now be released in February 2025.

At the time, the developer said that the weak performance for the new game Star Wars Outlaws and lower than-expected profit in the most recent quarter were among the reasons behind the delay in the release date.

Ubisoft asserted that the game was ‘feature complete,’ however, the reaction to Star Wars Outlaws led the company to provide additional time to further polish the title.

“This will enable the biggest entry in the franchise to fully deliver on its ambition, notably by fulfilling the promise of our dual protagonist adventure, with Naoe and Yasuke bringing two very different gameplay styles,” Ubisoft said.