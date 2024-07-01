ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for CM Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI leaders in cases registered against them in Islamabad police stations.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra issued the warrants after hearing the cases registered in Sangjani and I-9 police station.

Ali Nawaz Awan, Waseem Qayyum, Amir Kiani, and other accused appeared in court, while KP chief minister and Amir Mughal sought exemption from appearance in the case.

The judge remarked that requests for exemption from attendance could not be accepted.

He also warned of declaring the suspects absconders if they fail to appear during next hearing, scheduled for July 8.

May 9 mayhem

Violent clashes erupted across Pakistan after former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, prominently Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.