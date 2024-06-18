Authorities struggle to find leopard cubs bodies after pictures go viral

A tragic incident involving the deaths of two leopard cubs from Muzaffarabad has gained attention after photos of the deceased animals went viral on social media.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) wild-life department officials have arrived at the scene to investigate the situation and search for their lifeless bodies lying in Muzaffarabad’s Phgwan Dupatta area which was surfaced on social media.

Local sources allege that the leopard cubs were shot dead a day before Eid on June 16.

Although the photos that initially surfaced online have since been removed, and the identity of the uploader remains unknown, the incident has not yet led to any formal police action or case registration.

Community members are pointing fingers at two influential families in the area, accusing them of being responsible for the killings.

The Wildlife Department’s teams are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the facts and hold those responsible accountable for this violation of wildlife protection laws.