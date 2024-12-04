web analytics
Azma Bokhari remains safe in Lahore car accident

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari had a narrow escape when her car met with an accident at Jail Road Underpass in Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, Bokhari was on her way to attend an event at Punjab University when the accident occurred.

However, she remained unhurt in the accident whereas, the car of Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, was severely damaged in the collision.

The accident occurred when the first car suddenly stopped, causing a rickshaw to collide with three other cars. After the car accident, Bokhari continued her journey in an alternative vehicle.

In a separate development, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said deepfake videos are being used to malign women in Pakistan.

Also read: Azma Bokhari opens up about deepfake video controversy

Bokhari, who is haunted by an objectionable deepfake video published to discredit her role as one of the nation’s few female leaders in an interview with AFP voiced the importance of the matter.

“I was shattered when it came into my knowledge,” said 48-year-old Bokhari and added it was very difficult and she was depressed.

“My daughter, she hugged me and said: ‘Mama, you have to fight it out’.”

“When I go to the court, I have to remind people again and again that I have a fake video,” she said and urged for awareness about the deepfake videos in Pakistan.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said the judiciary and the system of police need to be modernised to counter such issues as deepfake videos are frequently used to discredit women in Pakistan, she claimed.

