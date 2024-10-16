Baba Siddique murder: Killers watched YouTube videos for shooting practice

The three shooters, who gunned down Indian politician Baba Siddique on Saturday, learned shooting by watching YouTube videos, says police.

Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap and Gurmail Baljit Singh, two of the three accused shooters in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique’s killing, arrested by the Mumbai police, watched YouTube to practice shooting, reported Indian media citing officials.

Quoting a Mumbai police official, an Indian news agency reported, “Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap learned shooting from YouTube and practised shooting without a magazine in Mumbai.”

According to the details, the shooters were given a photo of Siddique to identify him and they had surveyed his office and residence for 25 days, before carrying out the attack on him.

During the investigation of the arrested suspects, the crime branch of Mumbai police also recovered a black bag containing a 7.62 mm gun. It has been learnt that the shooters made at least 10 failed attempts to kill the NCP politician around Bandra.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kashyap and Singh are two of three shooters, allegedly from the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who opened fire at former lawmaker Baba Siddique, 66, outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office, in Kher Nagar, Bandra, on Saturday.

He was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead, as confirmed by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Hours after the attack, the police arrested both the shooters, however, the third suspect of Siddique’s killing, Shiv Kumar Gautam is currently on the run.

Kashyap and Gautam were enlisted by brothers Pravin and Shubham Lonkar to carry out the attack on the politician, whereas, the former also gave shelter to both the arrested accused in Pune.

‘Co-conspirator’ of Siddique’s murder, Pravin was also arrested by police from Pune, whereas, his brother Shubham, an associate of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, remains absconding.

Notably, Shubham is the one who posted on social media that the Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for the murder.

On Tuesday, the police made the fourth arrest, of Harishkumar Balakram, 23, from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, in connection to the high-profile murder case.

According to the details, Balakram, a scrap dealer from Pune, was part of the conspiracy. He is accused of providing financial support and coordinating logistics for two shooters – Kashyap and Gautam – who worked in his scrap shop.