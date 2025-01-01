Babies born in 2025 to be called Generation Beta

CANBERRA: As the clock strikes 2025 a new generation is born called Generation Beta.

The Australian research firm McCrindle defined Generation Beta as those who will born between 2025 and 2039.

McCrindle said in its report that the digital and physical worlds will be unified for Generation Beta, in which AI and automation are fully embedded in everyday life—from education and workplaces to healthcare and entertainment.

Experts at McCrindle predicted that Generation Beta would be the first generation to experience autonomous transportation, wearable health technologies, and immersive virtual environments as aspects of daily life.

They said that Generation Beta’s foundational years will be marked by a greater emphasis on personalisation—AI algorithms will tailor their learning, shopping, and social interactions in ways we can only begin to imagine today.

Generation Beta will live in a world with major societal challenges including climate change, global population shifts, and rapid urbanisation at the forefront.

McCrindle said that Generation Beta will be raised by Millennial and older Gen Z parents as the latter are more likely to strongly agree that limiting their child’s screen time is a high priority for them as they see the benefits of technology and screen time, as well as the it’s downsides.

“This will result in Generation Beta being more globally minded, community-focused, and collaborative than ever before as their upbringing will emphasise the importance of innovation not just for convenience, but for solving the pressing challenges of their time”, it said.

“Social connection will look different for Generation Beta. Born into a world of always-on technology, they will navigate friendships, education, and careers in an era where digital interaction is the default.” the reports stated, adding that “curating their own digital identities with safety and wisdom (driven by their parents) will be a priority”.