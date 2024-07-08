web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

Backdoor dialogue with PTI founder, seems moving forward: minister

Naeem Ashraf Butt
By Naeem Ashraf Butt
|

TOP NEWS

Naeem Ashraf Butt
Naeem Ashraf Butthttps://twitter.com/NaeemAshrafBut2
Head of Investigative Cell at ARY News.

ISLAMABAD: A federal minister has said backdoor dialogue ongoing with the PTI’s founder, and it clearly seems the talks are moving forward.

“The country belongs to everyone, and each have to take a step back to show flexibility,” PML-N government’s Maritime Affairs minister Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh said in an interview with the ARY News.

He said that not only the PTI’s founder but, “we also have to hold dialogue as there is none other solution”.

PML-N minister said the PTI’s founder has to sit definitely for dialogue.

Qaiser Shaikh said that no demand of accepting preconditions before a dialogue begin, put forward anywhere in the world. “What will be discussed in talks after acceptance of preconditions,” he questioned.
“The PTI’s founder has a role to play, people have given vote to him,” the minister said.

Replying a question on the government’s permission to export sugar, federal minister said that the government has granted conditional permission for sugar export in view of the past experience. “The cabinet has decided that in case of the sugar price even hike by two rupees, the export of sugar will be suspended”.

Federal cabinet has also decided to constitute a committee to monitor the sugar price, minister said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.