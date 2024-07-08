Backdoor dialogue with PTI founder, seems moving forward: minister

ISLAMABAD: A federal minister has said backdoor dialogue ongoing with the PTI’s founder, and it clearly seems the talks are moving forward.

“The country belongs to everyone, and each have to take a step back to show flexibility,” PML-N government’s Maritime Affairs minister Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh said in an interview with the ARY News.

He said that not only the PTI’s founder but, “we also have to hold dialogue as there is none other solution”.

PML-N minister said the PTI’s founder has to sit definitely for dialogue.

Qaiser Shaikh said that no demand of accepting preconditions before a dialogue begin, put forward anywhere in the world. “What will be discussed in talks after acceptance of preconditions,” he questioned.

“The PTI’s founder has a role to play, people have given vote to him,” the minister said.

Replying a question on the government’s permission to export sugar, federal minister said that the government has granted conditional permission for sugar export in view of the past experience. “The cabinet has decided that in case of the sugar price even hike by two rupees, the export of sugar will be suspended”.

Federal cabinet has also decided to constitute a committee to monitor the sugar price, minister said.