Bahrain inaugurates $85mln power, water stations

Bahrain’s Deputy Prime Minister (PM), Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, inaugurated a new 220 kV electricity transmission station and a water distribution station at the Al Hidd Housing Project, costing $85 million.

The electricity station, with a capacity of 360 MVA, will serve approximately 40,000 residents in Hidd and surrounding areas by transmitting power from the main grid to local substations.

The water distribution station has a storage capacity of 2.34 million gallons and is equipped with advanced monitoring and control systems.

The inauguration was attended by key officials, including the Speaker of the Council of Representatives, Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, and representatives from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), led by CEO Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al Marshad.

The SFD has been instrumental in supporting Bahrain’s development initiatives under the Gulf Development Programme.

Deputy Prime Minister Al Khalifa commended the efforts of the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), led by Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, for ensuring the infrastructure’s readiness to meet the growing demand for essential services.