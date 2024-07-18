Balochistan Police not pressing for Sanam Javed’s transit remand, AGP tells IHC

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan police not pressing for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed’s transit remand, the Attorney General informed the Islamabad Hight Court (IHC) on Thursday.

“Sanam Javed has been free to return to her native province,” the government’s top lawyer informed the high court.

The court declared arrest of Sanam Javed as unlawful and dismissed the petition.

“I have seen Sanam Javed on the Internet using an inappropriate language,” Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzaib told her lawyer. “Are you guaranteeing, she will not use such language,” the judge asked the counsel.

The lawyer assured the court that his client will not use inappropriate words in future.

The IHC on Monday ordered the release of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed after a series of arrests and re-arrests.

The IHC bench headed by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzaib also refrained the police from arresting Sanam Javed in any other case till Thursday.

The police produced the PTI activist, who was arrested in numerous cases pertaining to May 9, before the IHC where she was allowed to go home. The court also sought records of all cases against Sanam Javed. The IHC directed the police to submit a complete record of one year against the PTI activist.

The court however directed Sanam Javed not to leave Islamabad by Thursday.

Earlier on Monday, Islamabad police handed over the PTI activist to Balochistan police in May 9 vandalism case

She was produced before G-11 district court where the judge granted transit remand of her, handing Sanam over to the Balochistan police.