‘Batman: Arkham Origins’ developer working on new DC Comics game

Rocksteady Studios, developer of “Batman: Arkham Origins” and “Gotham Knights” is reportedly working on a new game based on DC Comics.

While Warner Bros. has not made an official announcement about the game, a new job ad at WB Games Montréal has revealed more information about the plans for a new game.

The description of the job ad reads: “WB Games Montréal, a division of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (WBIE) is looking for a Senior Producer to join its Game Development team, working on AAA titles set in the DC Comics Universe.”

WB Games later removed the part where it says ‘working on AAA titles set in the DC Comics Universe,’ from the description, however, it was enough for fans to begin speculating that the studio was working on a new game.

Rumours had it that the game might be related to the Batman series as WB Games Montréal has been involved with ‘Batman: Arkham Origins’ and ‘Gotham Knights.’

Read more: James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’ gets a title change

It is to be noted here that there have not been many games on DC Comics characters since the launch of ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ in 2015.

Additionally, this year’s “Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League” has failed to perform.

The only AAA title known to be in development is “Wonder Woman” from developer Monolith Productions, which was announced in 2021.

Meta Quest exclusive “Batman: Arkham Shadow,” set in the original continuity of Rocksteady’s games is set to be released on October 22.

In 2022, reports said that WB Games Montréal was working on a “Superman,” however, it was never officially confirmed by the studio.

Meanwhile, DC Studio chief James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ is scheduled to release on July 11, 2025, in theatres.

Gunn in June 2023 announced that actor David Corenswet, best known as the lead of the Netflix series ‘Hollywood,’ will take on the iconic role of ‘Superman.’