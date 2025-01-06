Lahore introduces QR code service for instant degree verification

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has launched an innovative QR Code service to streamline the verification of academic certificates.

Under this new system, all certificates, roll number slips, and result cards issued by BISE Lahore will come embedded with unique QR codes. These codes can be easily scanned for quick, online verification, making the process more accessible for educational institutions and employers.

The primary goal of this initiative is to tackle the increasing problem of counterfeit degrees. With the QR code system, verifying the authenticity of academic documents will no longer be a lengthy or complicated process.

However, institutions that still need to validate degrees through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) will continue to follow the traditional procedures.

This digital transition represents a major leap in improving the security and efficiency of academic record management. By embracing technology, BISE Lahore is ensuring that the academic verification process is not only faster but also more reliable.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has been removed following a controversy surrounding the tampering of 2024 intermediate exam results.

The incident caused widespread unrest, particularly among students in the pre-medical and pre-engineering groups, who received unusually low scores. As a result, protests erupted, with many students demanding a review of their results.

Sharaf Ali Shah, the Chairman of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), has now been appointed as the acting chairman of BIEK.

Sharaf Ali Shah later formed an inquiry committee to address the concerns of students regarding the results.

During a meeting with the Secretary of the Universities and Boards Department, it was decided to establish an inquiry committee to address the students’ concerns.

The committee’s goal is to review the results and ensure transparency. The committee will conduct an investigation and resolve the complaints within one month.

The Chairman of the Inter Board emphasised that students are the future, and every possible step will be taken to address their concerns.

The committee will work impartially to resolve issues, and students and parents are encouraged to submit their grievances and suggestions to the Inter Board.