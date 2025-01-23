Bushra Bibi gets extension in interim bail till Feb 7

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has been granted an extension in her interim bail until February 7, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Islamabad District Sessions Court heard the plea filed by Bushra Bibi for interim bail in a case registered at the Ramna police station.

During the hearing, Former first lady’s lawyer, Ansar Kiani, requested an exemption from attendance in the court. The prosecutor, Chaudhry Zahid Asif, argued that Bushra Bibi had not been interrogated in jail and therefore, her interim bail should be cancelled.

Bushra Bibi is currently facing charges in multiple cases, including a £190 million corruption case. Her lawyer argued that she is defending herself in all the cases and that the police should interrogate her in jail.

It is important to note here that Former first lady was taken into custody following conviction in a £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case

Bushra Bibi reached Adiala Jail to join her incarcerated husband as the NAB court was scheduled to pronounce its verdict in the Toshakhana-II case.

An Accountability Court awarded a 14-year jail term to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in a £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana pronounced the verdict at Adiala Jail where accused Imran Khan and his wife were present Former first lady was awarded seven years imprisonment.

The court also imposed fines of Rs1 million and Rs500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi respectively. Both individuals would have to face additional prison time if they fail to pay the fines.

Imran Khan and his wife would have to face additional face six-month and three-month imprisonments in case of non-payment. Bushra Bibi was taken into custody from the courtroom in Rawalpindi.