Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta dates revealed

Activision has revealed the date of opening Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta version for players ahead of its release in October.

The early access to Black Ops 6 open beta will begin in the last week of August, starting August 30 to September 4, according to gaming website GAMINGBIBLE.

However, you will either have to had pre-ordered Black Ops 6 to be able to take part in the beta on PlayStation, PC and Xbox or you will have to be an active Game Pass subscriber.

Activision will run the second open beta from September 6 to September 9 and will be completely free to take part regardless of players’ platform of choice.

The first teaser trailer for Activision’s highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was released in May this year.

The trailer showed what looked to be an espionage mission at night to vandalise Mt Rushmore in the United States with the phrase “The Truth Lies,” which is also the name of the website that uploaded the teaser trailer.

Later in June, Xbox Games announced the official release date for the Black Ops 6.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer on Sunday unveiled the first gameplay footage from the upcoming Call of Duty game which will be released on October 25, a gaming website reported.

Reports said that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is not coming only on Xbox Series, PS5, and PC, but will also be released on PS4 and Xbox One.

After Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, the upcoming Call of Duty game will be available on Xbox Game Pass from the start.