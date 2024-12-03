Call of Duty set for Squid Game crossover; teaser goes viral

Call of Duty has confirmed that the hit Netflix show ‘Squid Game’ is coming to its recent titles Black Ops 6 and Warzone next year.

The first-person shooter (FPS) took to YouTube to share a teaser of the crossover between Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone with the Netflix show in January 2025.

In the viral teaser video, a Black Ops 6 soldier is shown picking up a small card with a triangle, circle, and square on it, similar to the mysterious cards seen in the Squid Game show.

While details and specifications of the crossover have not been revealed, fans are speculating that they will get the usual mix of skins and cosmetics along with the maps inspired by the Netflix show.

Others suggested that the crossover might allow Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone players to dress up as either the guards or players from Squid Game.

Released on October 25, Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 scored the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s history, as per Microsoft Gaming.

The game became the biggest Call of Duty opening weekend in terms of total players, hours played and total matches.

Black Ops 6 is set in an alternate history in 1991 and follows Troy Marshall and Frank Woods as they gather a number of agents to hunt down Pantheon, a mysterious group that has infiltrated the CIA and targeted outsiders as traitors to the US.

On the other hand, Squid Game tells the story of financially struggling people who decide to compete in deadly games to win a life-changing prize.

The series reveals the dark depths of human desperation and resilience as they work their way to enhance their lives.

Season 1 of the hit Netflix show was nominated for 17 Emmys, winning six, including one for Best Actor in a drama for Lee Jung-jae over his portrayal of Seong Gi-hun and another for Best Guest Actress in a drama for Lee You-mi.