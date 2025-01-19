Cameron Diaz sets THIS condition to return for ‘The Mask’ sequel

Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz has revealed her intentions to reprise her role as a nightclub singer in a sequel to her iconic film ‘The Mask.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During a recent interview, the Hollywood actress, who returned to the big screen in Netflix’s ‘Back in Action’ after a 10-year hiatus, was asked if she was open to reprising her role in case a sequel to the iconic film is made.

While Cameron Diaz expressed her willingness to return for the sequel, her only condition was the presence of Hollywood actor Jim Carrey who played the male lead in the 1994 comedy.

“If Jim’s on board, I mean, I’ve been riding those coattails from day one,” The Hollywood actress said when asked about reprising her role as nightclub singer Tina Carlyle.

Released in 1994, ‘The Mask’ sees Cameron Diaz playing the love interest of Jim Carrey’s bank teller Stanley Ipkis whose life is changed after discovering a mask that possesses him with the spirit of a magical trickster.

In an earlier interview, Carrey was also asked about returning for a sequel to ‘The Mask’ and it seems that he was also willing to return for his role.

“Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea,” said Jim Carrey when asked about the possibility of him returning for his role.

“If somebody had the right idea, I guess… It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money… But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things. I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just — things tend to change,” the Hollywood star added.