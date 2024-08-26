Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed with religious solemnity

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions is being observed on Monday with religious reverence to remember their supreme sacrifices for the cause of Islam.
Mourning processions are being taken out in various cities and towns across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.
All arrangements have been completed for the security of the procession as all passages around the routes have been protected by placing containers.
The main mourning procession of Chehlum in Karachi will be taken out from Nishtar Park, which will end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after marching its traditional route.
Additional contingents of police and Rangers personnel have been deployed at Numaish and its adjoining areas of the metropolis.
According to the traffic plan, the road from Nishtar Park to the final point of the Chehlum procession at Imambargah Hussainia Irania near Kakri Ground is closed for traffic.
In Lahore, the main procession of the Chehlum of Karbala martyrs will start from Haveli Alif Shah and end at Karbala Gamay Shah through the designated routes.
The Chehlum observance takes place 40 days after the Day of Ashura and commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions by Yazidi forces in the Battle of Karbala in 61 A.H.
Mobile service suspended
Cellular and internet services are suspended across Karachi and other parts of Sindh province on the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).
According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), cellular and internet services have been suspended at the request of the Interior Ministry to maintain law and order during the observance of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain.
Cellular and internet services are suspended in Saddar, Clifton, Defence, North Karachi, New Karachi, Ancholi, Liaquatabad, Gulbahar Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shah Faisal Colony, and Malir and other areas of Karachi.
Services are also suspended in Hyderabad, Thatta, Dadu, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Rohri, and Larkana.