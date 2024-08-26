Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed with religious solemnity

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions is being observed on Monday with religious reverence to remember their supreme sacrifices for the cause of Islam.

Mourning processions are being taken out in various cities and towns across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

All arrangements have been completed for the security of the procession as all passages around the routes have been protected by placing containers.

The main mourning procession of Chehlum in Karachi will be taken out from Nishtar Park, which will end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after marching its traditional route.

Additional contingents of police and Rangers personnel have been deployed at Numaish and its adjoining areas of the metropolis.

According to the traffic plan, the road from Nishtar Park to the final point of the Chehlum procession at Imambargah Hussainia Irania near Kakri Ground is closed for traffic.

In Lahore, the main procession of the Chehlum of Karbala martyrs will start from Haveli Alif Shah and end at Karbala Gamay Shah through the designated routes.