Chicken, eggs price likely to increase

KARACHI: The inflation hit citizens of Karachi is like to slap with another burden as the price of chicken meat and eggs per dozen is expected to increase in the next few days, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The price of chicken meat is expected to increase by Rs 100 to Rs 150 per kg, while the price of eggs is likely to increase by Rs 50 to Rs 70 per dozen.

It is pertinent to mention here that the price of chicken meat is Rs 480 per kg while eggs are being sold at Rs 240 per dozen in Karachi.

Last month, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance supported the decision to cease tax exemptions on chicken feed.

In the standing committee meeting, FBR officials stated that a 10 percent tax exemption on chicken feed is being abolished.

The officials said that 10 percent sales tax will be imposed on livestock feed, including cows and buffaloes, which will generate Rs 47 billion in terms of sales tax.