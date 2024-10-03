Constitutional amendment: NA session likely to be held on Oct 7

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government is likely to summon National Assembly (NA) session on October 7 for presentation of the constitutional amendment bill, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the PML-N-led government is considering October 7 as a date to summon NA session to get the constitutional amendment bill passed.

On September 15, Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar are critical and require thorough consultation with stakeholders.

Talking to media, Tarar explained that the delay in presenting the amendments is solely due to the extensive discussions with all political stakeholders, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He stressed that efforts are being made to reach a consensus, with the aim of introducing reforms that will benefit the public and improve Pakistan’s justice system.

According to sources, over 20 clauses are expected to be included in the proposed changes, affecting various key articles in Pakistan’s Constitution, including Articles 51, 63, 175, and 187.

The constitutional amendments include increasing representation for Balochistan in the provincial assembly. The proposal aims to raise the number of seats in the Balochistan Assembly from 65 to 81, a move intended to ensure better representation of the province in legislative matters.

Another constitutional amendment, Article 63, deals with the disqualification of members of Parliament, and will also undergo significant changes. These changes include provisions regarding the voting behaviour of defecting members of the assembly.