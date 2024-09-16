PPP’s Naveed Qamar says constitutional amendments draft yet to be finalised

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Naveed Qamar Monday said the constitutional amendments draft being shared on media is not final.

Speaking in the National Assembly this afternoon, Naveed Qamar said even PPP has reservations on the proposed constitutional amendments draft being shared on the media.

He said the proposed amendments to the constitution of Pakistan will move the country forward in the right direction. Qamar said discussions on the constitutional package should be held in a congenial environment. He urged the Opposition to sit together and work for the betterment of the country.

The PPP leader said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf thinks that ‘strong’ Parliament will benefit the PPP and the PML-N, and thinks ‘strong’ judiciary will benefit them.

“For God’s sake stop making everything politicize.”

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the process of talks has been started with the Parliamentary Parties in the Senate and National Assembly on the constitutional package. He said it will be our effort to evolve consensus on the document.

Azam Nazeer Tarar asked the opposition parties to come up with positive recommendations instead of undue criticisms, assuring these will be accommodated. He said our aim should be to provide relief to the people suffering over the last seven decades or so.

The Law Minister legislation in line with the constitutional structure is the prerogative of the Parliament. He said the proposed package envisaged formation of the judicial commission as per the spirit of the 18th amendment and it was proposed to empower the judicial commission to evaluate the performance of the judges of the high court.