Constitutional amendments: Senate session summoned on Oct 17

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to get the 26th constitutional amendment passed from the Senate of Pakistan first as the upper house session is likely to be summoned on October 17, ARY News reported citing sources.

The National Assembly (NA) session has already been summoned on October 18 for the passage of the proposed constitutional amendments.

The federal government wants to get the constitutional amendments passed from the Senate a day before presenting the same in the National Assembly on October 18.

On Monday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the parties have reached near to a consensus over the constitutional amendments.

Talking to media JUI leader said that an agreement has developed over the drafts shared among parties. “I will hold meetings with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and the PTI’s leadership,” the JUI chief said.

“I will meet Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Karachi, visit Lahore to meet Nawaz Sharif and also hold meeting with the PTI’s leadership in Islamabad,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

According to sources, over 20 clauses are expected to be included in the proposed changes, affecting various key articles in Pakistan’s Constitution, including Articles 51, 63, 175, and 187.

The constitutional amendments include increasing representation for Balochistan in the provincial assembly. The proposal aims to raise the number of seats in the Balochistan Assembly from 65 to 81, a move intended to ensure better representation of the province in legislative matters.

Another constitutional amendment, Article 63, deals with the disqualification of members of Parliament, and will also undergo significant changes. These changes include provisions regarding the voting behaviour of defecting members of the assembly.