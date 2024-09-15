Country can’t be run sans resolving constitutional, political crises: Sattar

ISLAMABAD: MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Sunday said that the country could not be run without resolving the constitutional and political crises, ARY News reported.

“We have to take some chance,” MQM-Pakistan’s MNA said.

Farooq Sattar said that usually such legislation could not be said agreeable. He said the government has to give guarantee of resolving the issues of price hike and unemployment in the country.

“We have in principle said, we will not oppose such constitutional amendment, which is meant for the stability of the country”, he added.

MQM has been a member of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The government working over introducing an amendment in the constitution while keeping its nature and content in secret, away from the public eye.

The PML-N trying to take the political parties in the Parliament on board to get the parliamentary majority required for passage of the constitutional bill.