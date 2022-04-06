Covid-19: US eases travel restrictions for Pakistan

The United States on Wednesday revised the COVID-19 travel advisory for Pakistan and brought it to the “Level 1” category, according to US State Department’s website.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice for Pakistan due to COVID-19, indicating a low level of COVID-19 in the country.

Bringing Pakistan to Level 1 means that the US sees COVID-19’s prevalence in the country at a “low level” and only advises travellers to ensure they are vaccinated if they wish to visit the country.

The US State Department has removed COVID related travel remarks for its travel advisory for Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan last month announced the withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar made the announcement, a key step for the country to move to normalization.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team for professional and nationally coordinated response in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter the prime minister wrote: “Today, as NCOC closes down, I want to congratulate the NCOC team & its leadership for a professional, nationally-coordinated response to the pandemic. As a result, our Covid response was recognised by int agencies and people in the field as one of the most successful globally.

