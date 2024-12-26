Cristiano Ronaldo takes freezing pool challenge, video goes viral

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, currently spending the Christmas holidays in Finland, shared a light-hearted challenge video with his son on Instagram.

In the video, Ronaldo can be seen taking a daring plunge into a snow-covered swimming pool, braving sub-zero temperatures.

His 14-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., stands beside the pool, smiling as he watches his father take on the chilly challenge.

Earlier, Ronaldo reflected on the significance of Christmas for his family in a vlog posted on his YouTube channel.

He described the festive season as a very special time, emphasizing how important it is for them to spend the holidays together.

Earlier in September, during an interview with a Portuguese channel NOW, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that his retirement decision from the national football team would be spontaneous and he would not share it with anyone.

“When I leave the national team, I won’t tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one,” said Ronaldo.

“Right now what I want is to be able to help the national team in their upcoming matches. We have the Nations League ahead of us and I would really like to play.”

Cristiano Ronaldo further revealed that he is not considering leaving Al-Nassr despite his contract with the club expiring at the end of the ongoing season.