Details emerge of electricity prices comparison between Pakistan and other countries

ISLAMABAD: A comparison of electricity tariffs between Pakistan and other countries revealed shocking details that Pakistani consumers are paying a much higher price for electricity compared to other countries in the region, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The former caretaker federal minister and chairman of FPCCI Economic Think Tank, Dr Gohar Ejaz, issued the details of a comparison of electricity prices in Pakistan and other countries.

He revealed that in Pakistan the price of electricity is significantly higher than in other countries, saying that the industrial unit price is Rs44.56, while in other counties like Egypt, Turkey and Bangladesh in terms of PKR it is significantly lower – Rs10.58, Rs16.43, and Rs20.89 respectively.

Gohar Ejaz underscored that even in India, industries are getting electricity supply at Rs23.39 which is almost half of what Pakistani consumers are paying. While in Vietnam and Sri Lanka the rate is Rs23.67.

The former caretaker federal minister demanded the government fix the electricity tariff at Rs26 per unit, urging the reforms needed in the power sector to bring down the costs.

Gohar Ejaz further stressed the need to revise the agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPP’s) so that they are only paid for the electricity they produce not for the capacity charges.

He also demanded to discontinue the payments to IPPs which are not producing electricity and the loss-making Electricity distribution companies of Pakistan (Discos) should be privatized.

Meanwhile, the government is also taking action to reduce the electricity price in the country

Earlier, Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari expressed the hope that privatization of three power distribution companies (DISCOs) would be completed by end of next year.

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to deliver affordable electricity to the people.

Presenting the government’s key achievements in the Power Sector during the last nine months in Islamabad today, he said the power sector witnessed significant reduction in electricity prices.