Govt abolishes THESE ministries to ‘reduce’ expenditures

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday revealed the details of ministries that have been or will be abolished on the committee’s recommendations in a move aimed at ‘reducing’ the expenditures, ARY News reported.

According to the ministry of finance, six ministries including Kashmir Affair and Gilgit Baltistan, SAFRON; Information Technology and Telecom; Industries and Production; National Health Services Regulations and Coordination; Capital Development Authority (CAD) were processed under Wave-1.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzaib said the committee, constituted on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, decided to merge Ministries of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) whereas CAD was abolished, adding there were 80 entities associated with these ministries, theses have now been reduced to 40.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said that under Wave 2, the committee considered the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Commerce Division, the Ministry of Housing and Works, and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. Out of their 60 entities, 25 would be wound-up, 20 reduced and nine merged or shifted.

He said that under the ongoing Wave 3, five ministries have been notified, including the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Information and Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture, Finance Division and Power Division.

Sharing details about the committee, the minister said that in June of last year, the Prime Minister had constituted the committee, headed by the Finance Minister, with ministers, MNAs, representatives from coalition partners, the private sector, and high-level officials as its members.

He said the body’s Terms of Reference (ToRs) were aimed at reducing federal government expenditures and improving its efficiency.

He said the committee was tasked with reviewing the performance of different ministries and their entities over the last thirty to forty years to decide whether they should be rolled-back or considered for improved efficiency.

Aurangzeb said that the committee decided to proceed in a phased manner for the efficient implementation of the recommendations, considering 5-6 ministries in batches.

He stated that all the ministries and representatives of attached departments were given a full opportunity to explain their points of view, adding that the discussions on each entity had taken several days.