Dhanush wins legal battle against Nayanthara

The Madras High Court has ruled in favor of actor Dhanush in a copyright case involving actress Nayanthara and her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale.

According to Indian Media Outlets, the court rejected a petition by Netflix India that wanted to dismiss Dhanush’s lawsuit.

Dhanush filed the lawsuit claiming that a three-second clip from his movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was used in the documentary without his permission.

The case also involved Nayanthara’s husband, Vignesh Shivan, and their production company, Rowdy Pictures Private Limited.

The legal fight began in November 2024 when Dhanush accused Nayanthara and others of using the clip without permission, as he was the producer of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

He demanded the clip be removed within 24 hours and asked for Rs. 10 crores in damages.

Dhanush also filed another petition for court permission to take legal action against Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, the company running Netflix in India.

In response, Nayanthara shared an open letter on Instagram, expressing her disappointment.

She mentioned how other producers like Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan quickly gave permission for their clips to be used in her documentary. She said Dhanush’s demands were unreasonable in comparison.

The court’s decision in favor of Dhanush is seen as a big win for the actor in this copyright case.

On the movie front, Dhanush’s starrer Tere Ishk Mein is creating a buzz in the cinematic world with its captivating teaser.

The teaser has captured the attention of audiences with its emotionally charged storytelling and a compelling glimpse into what promises to be a heart-wrenching journey of love and longing.

The Tere Ishk Mein teaser shows Dhanush’s character going through emotional struggles and trying to deal with the complexities of a difficult relationship, all while showcasing Dhanush’s usual depth and intensity.

Fans are already captivated by his portrayal, eagerly awaiting to discover more about his character’s journey.