DPM Ishaq Dar assures addressing governance issues in DISCOs

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senatoe Ishaq Dar said that the government will address the issues of governance in the Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs), ARY News reported.

Chaired a meeting of the chairpersons of the newly constituted Boards of Directors of the DISCOS. The meeting was also attended by Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

The discussions focused on the critically required human resource by the DISCOs. The chairpersons of the Boards of Directors were asked to reassess the level of human resource requirements in light of the functional requirements and the principles of outsourcing for maximum efficiencies, reduction in line losses, elimination of power theft and customer care.

They were also urged to look into all those ageing posts which are now redundant.

Earlier, the government implemented the Essential Services Act across DISCOs, NTDC, and GENCOs to prevent expected protests against the privatization of these state-owned power companies.

The Essential Services Act has been enforced for six months in DISCOs, NTDC and GENCOs to prevent employees from going on strikes as the Pakistan government is planning privatisation of these loss-making state-owned entities.

The act also places restrictions on union activities within DISCOs, NTDC, and GENCOs, sources added.

It is anticipated that unions and employees from DISCOs, NTDC, and GENCOs may stage protests, but any violation of the Essential Services Act will result in strict action, according to sources.