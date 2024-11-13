DRAP bans sale of THIS counterfeit injection in Pakistan

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has banned the sale and usage of counterfeit injection Rhophylac, mainly used by patients of blood disorders, ARY News reported.

It is important to note that Rhophylac injection is a medication used for anti-D immunoglobulin.

Additionally, DRAP has issued a recall product alert advising against the use of the human anti-D immunoglobulin drug.

As per reports, the information regarding counterfeit injections has been communicated by the provincial drug inspector and a pharmaceutical company based in Karachi.

Original Rhophylac injection is available in pharmacies throughout the country. The counterfeit injection samples are marked with incorrect information.

Moreover, the sample injections have been labeled with two different batch numbers, and the bar code also corresponds to a different batch number.

Using counterfeit injections could result in severe health consequences. DRAP has also instructed the national regulatory field force to increase monitoring. The regulatory team is to confiscate the mentioned Rhophylac batch from the markets.

Last week, the Drug Regulatory Authority banned the sale and use of the defective batch of Famila injection, a birth control medication, after it was found to be substandard.

The injection, manufactured by a private pharmaceutical in Karachi, was being sold in Karachi.

The decision came after the Central Drug Testing Laboratory declared a batch No. 83 of Famila injection as substandard. The DRAP issued a product recall alert, warning that using the non-standard injection can be harmful to health and potentially cause blood infections.