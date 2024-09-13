Driving license fee update for car, motorcycle – September 2024

LAHORE: It is mandatory for all citizens to hold a valid driving license as they can land in trouble or legal action for driving without it.

To obtain a driving license, applicants must pass both theoretical and practical tests, and pay the necessary fees to the government.

Earlier this year, the Punjab government revised the fee structure for driving licenses in all cities, including Gujrat and Gujranwala.

This increase came after 20 years and affected fees for various types of licenses, including learner and car/motorcycle licenses.

The new fees aim to streamline the process and reflect modern administrative costs, urging citizens to comply with the regulations to avoid potential legal issues.

Learner License Fee Latest Fee Sept 2024

The provincial government has fixed the fee for issuance of learner driving license at Rs500. Previously, the fee stood at Rs60 only.

Motorcycle Driving License Fee for Gujrat, Gujranwala

Previously, the government charged Rs550 fee for motorcycle driving license with five-year validity. Now, the authority receives Rs500 per year for the motorcycle driving license.

Car, Jeep Driving License Fee in Two Cities

Previously, the fee for car, jeep driving license stood at Rs950 for five-year driving license. Now, the government will receive Rs 1,800 every year from the citizens.