E-bikes scheme Punjab: Major update for students

LAHORE: The Punjab government has increased the number of e-bikes allocation under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Transport Department, the number of bikes has increased from 20,000 to 27,200.

Under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, orphaned students are being provided bikes free of cost. Additionally, all female students who applied for electric bikes will receive their two-wheelers, the spokesperson confirmed.

The Bank of Punjab has approved loans for 20,000 students for bike purchases. So far, 7,500 bikes have been distributed to students, with daily deliveries ongoing.

The transport department reported that over 5,000 petrol-powered bikes and 2,000 electric bikes have been delivered to students. Work is underway to deliver an additional 6,500 electric bikes in the coming days, the spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM Maryam Nawaz launched the project for the provision of 20,000 bikes under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative on April 12.

With this initiative of CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the students can acquire motorcycles and e-bikes through easy monthly installment plans with male students have the option to pay Rs 11,676 per month, while female students can avail the offer at Rs 7,325 per month.