ECP accepts PML-N lawmakers plea to change Islamabad tribunal

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday accepted pleas filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs seeking to transfer election tribunal in all three constituencies of Islamabad.

A four-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja announced the verdict that was reserved last Friday.

The bench accepted pleas filed by Khurram Nawaz, Anjum Aqeel and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who had maintained that the tribunal was not impartial. All three were elected from Islamabad.

The tribunal was headed by Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court.

PML-N candidates clinched all three National Assembly seats of the federal capital territory in Feb 8 general elections.

