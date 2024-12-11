ECP response sought on plea against Mohsin Naqvi’s Senate membership

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a plea seeking details of nomination papers submitted by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for the Senate election, ARY News reported.

According to details, the petitioner requested the court to direct the ECP to provide certified copy of the nomination papers along with the relevant documents submitted by Mohsin Naqvi to contest the Senate election as an independent candidate.

The petitioner argued that it is his right to get the required information under Article 19-A of the constitution. The petitioner claimed that despite multiple attempts, the ECP has been reluctant to provide the required information, which is a fundamental right of the petitioner under Article 19-A of the Constitution.

The lawyer representing the petitioner also requested the court to order the ECP to provide a declaration regarding Mohsin Naqvi’s unopposed election as a senator.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition and issued the notice to the ECP, seeking a response within 10 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was among seven candidates elected unopposed for Senate’s general seats from Punjab in March this year.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the IHC challenging the senate membership of Mohsin Naqvi.

The petition, filed by citizen Muhammad Fahad Shabbir through Advocate Nadeem Sarwar, named the Law Ministry, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and Mohsin Naqvi as respondents.

The petitioner argued that according to Article 7 of the PCB constitution, the chairman of PCB is an office of profit, and therefore, Naqvi is not eligible to be a member of parliament under Article 63(D) of the constitution.

The petition also cited other sub-clauses of Article 63, stating that Naqvi does not meet the eligibility criteria to be a member of parliament.

The petition urged the court to restrain him as a senator and to declare his senate membership null and void.