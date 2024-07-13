Electricity consumers can get free solar panels in Punjab from This date

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced that it will start distributing free solar panels across the province starting on Independence Day, August 14.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced on Saturday that households consuming up to 200 units of electricity per month will receive free solar panels.

Consumers using between 200 and 500 units of electricity per month will get solar panels at only 10% of the cost, with the remaining 90% subsidized by the Punjab government.

The payments will be interest-free and spread over five years.

The distribution will be handled through banks, and all details of the scheme have been finalised.

CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted that this initiative aims to reduce electricity bills by 40%.

“The government aims to mitigate the effects of past destruction and ensure that the public does not face such issues in the future”, she added.