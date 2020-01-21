Web Analytics
SAPM highlights PM’s revolutionary step for agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday highlighted a revolutionary step of PM Imran Khan for the development of agriculture sector and prosperity of farmers.

In her latest Twitter messages, Firdous Ashiq Awan said urea factories are given relief of Rs400 per sack in term of gas prices after making a massive reduction in levy of Rs405 to Rs5 on gas supplies.

The ‘revolutionary’ move will ensure the provision of low-cost urea to the farmers who could save Rs400 on each sack. She added that the step will boost the development of agriculture production.

Earlier on January 2, Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that exports will increase by strengthening agriculture sector in accordance with the vision of the PM Imran Khan.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said PM Imran Khan ordered action against the elements selling and manufacturing sub-standard agriculture medicines and seeds. Cotton crops possessed importance for the promotion of textile industry, she added.

The special assistant said the agriculture sector is included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects as the country will increase its cotton production through modern technology with the assistance of Beijing.

Awan announced the federal government will unveil its policy for the establishment of new industries and steps for the restoration of closed industries will be taken on an emergency basis. She added that the restoration of industries will end the financial crisis of labourers.

