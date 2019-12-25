India’s prevailing situation bears witness to Jinnah’s far-sightedness: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Asad Umar took to Twitter today to shine light on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s wisdom and far-sightedness to create an independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

“If we want to explain to today’s Pakistani youth why it was necessary to create Pakistan, then India’s current conditions are more convincing than any history lesson,” he said in a tweet.

The minister said this was Jinnah’s long-sightedness that sensed what was to befall the Muslims in an undivided subcontinent.

“Aye Quaid-e-Azam tera ehsan…” he wrote towards the end of his tweet, paying tribute to father of the nation.

اگر ہم آج کے پاکستانی نوجوانوں کو سمجھانا چاہیں کے پاکستان کیوں بنانے کی ضرورت تھی تو تاریخ کے کسی سبق سے زیادہ موثر اج کے بھارت کے حالات ہیں . یہ قائداعظم کی دور اندیشی تھی کے آنے والے حالات کو پہلے سے سمجھ لیا. اے قائد اعظم تیرا احسان ہے احسان. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the recent anti-Muslim actions in India have proved the accepted reality of two-nations ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a tweet, she said the biased and discriminate laws being forcefully imposed by Modi-led government in India have confirmed that the demand of a separate state for Muslim of sub-continent was true.

حالیہ واقعات نےدو قومی نظریے کی مسلمہ حقیقت ایک بار پھر واضح کردی۔مودی سرکار کیجانب سے مسلط ترمیمی شہریت ایکٹ اوراین آرسی کے متصبانہ امتیازی قوانین نےقائد اعظم کی بصیرت اوراس نظریے کی حقانیت پرمہرثبت کردی جس کے تحت انہوں نے برصغیر کے مسلمانوں کیلیے الگ ریاست کامطالبہ کیا pic.twitter.com/3wdP0Egv9s — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 24, 2019

