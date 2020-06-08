PML-N’s Maryam Aurangzeb tests positive for COVID-19
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb and her mother Tahira Aurangzeb have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, ARY News reported.
Sources said that both lawmakers of the PML-N have gone into self-quarantine after having tested positive for COVID-19.
There were no signs of coronavirus yet in the PML-N leaders, but they have quarantined themselves for 14 days on the advise of doctors.
Earlier today, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed had tested coronavirus positive. The spokesperson Pakistan Railways had said Sheikh Rasheed had gone into self-isolation at his home after testing positive for the coronavirus,