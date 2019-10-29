Youth to be kept abreast of Sufi teachings, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday emphasised on the importance of keeping youth abreast of Sufi saints and their teachings in true spirit.

He was talking to Dr Tamara Sonn, a professor of Islamic History at Georgetown University, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The prime minister said it is vital to aware the youth of Sufi saints’ service in the spread of Islam in the sub-continent and research and extensive study should be encouraged in this regard to meet the challenges of the current times.

He said his government has laid the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University at Sohawa to study Sufi teachings in their true spirit.

Prime Minister Khan said a committee is being constituted under the supervision of the Ministry of Education to introduce subjects pertaining to Sufi teachings in the educational institutions, which will present its recommendations regarding the nature of subjects and syllabus.

He lauded Dr Tamara Sonn’s educational and research endeavors, especially her efforts to introduce Islamic teachings to the students.

Islamic history, traditions and civilisation, Allama Iqbal’s poetry and philosophy, and steps taken to highlight the real image of Islam among youth also came under discussion during the meeting.

