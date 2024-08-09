EU condemns Israel revoking Norwegian diplomats’ status

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday criticised Israel’s “unwarranted” move to revoke the diplomatic status of Norway’s envoys to the Palestinian Authority.

“I strongly condemn this unwarranted decision, which contradicts the spirit of Oslo Accords and disproportionately disrupts the normal relations and cooperation with the Palestinian Authority,” Borrell said in a statement.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced earlier on Thursday that he had ordered the “termination of any representation on behalf of the Norwegian Embassy in Israel vis-a-vis the Palestinian Authority”.

His ministry said it was revoking the diplomatic status of “eight Norwegian diplomats”.

Katz cited Norway’s recent recognition of a Palestinian state and its backing for a pending International Criminal Court case implicating Israeli leaders in war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“Norway is and will always be a friend of Israel and the Israeli people,” Eide said in his response.

“At the same time, Norway has been clear in our criticism of the occupation (of Palestinian territories), the way in which the war in Gaza has been conducted and the suffering this has inflicted on the Palestinian civilian population,” Eide continued.