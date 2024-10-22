Exciting update for applicants of ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’

LAHORE: An exciting update has emerged for the applicants of Punjab’s ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’ initiative as the first house of the project likely to complete in few months, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, personally visited Kot Lakhpat to inspect the progress of houses being built under the Chhat Apna Ghar Loan Scheme.

The initiative, aimed at helping low-income citizens own homes, saw the start of construction on several plots.

During her visit, Maryam Nawaz inspected the under-construction home of Sobia Munir, a single mother who received a loan under the scheme.

CM Punjab observed the completion of walls and the installation of lanterns on the three-marla plot, expressing satisfaction with the progress.

Maryam Nawaz promised to provide necessary furniture for the home and assured the single mother that the Punjab government would cover the education expenses for her daughters.

She conveyed Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s well wishes, stating that the scheme was a right of every citizen, not a favor.

Sobia Munir, who works in event management, expressed her gratitude and shared how the scheme had enabled her to build a home after receiving a check in early October. Construction began just 15 days later.