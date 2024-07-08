FBR issues new returns forms for 2024

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified new returns forms for the tax year 2024, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the notification of FBR, the new returns forms have been notified for salaried persons, association of persons (AoPs) companies, and business individuals.

The electronic copies of returns for these categories were notified through an SRO949 of 2024. Through this notification, FBR has also made amendments to the income tax rules.

Through another notification SRO0950, the FBR has also issued manual income tax return forms for individuals for tax year 2024.

