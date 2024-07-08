web analytics
Monday, July 8, 2024
FBR issues new returns forms for 2024

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified new returns forms for the tax year 2024, ARY News reported on Monday. 

According to the notification of FBR, the new returns forms have been notified for salaried persons, association of persons (AoPs) companies, and business individuals.

The electronic copies of returns for these categories were notified through an SRO949 of 2024. Through this notification, FBR has also made amendments to the income tax rules.

Through another notification SRO0950, the FBR has also issued manual income tax return forms for individuals for tax year 2024.

On July 4, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) ‘sacked’ 27 high-rank officials from their posts on the directions of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

As per details, FBR removed 16 officers of grade 20 from In Land Revenue Services and 11 officers of grade 20 from Custeoms group on the intelligence reports.

As per notification issued by the FBR, Dr Akhtar Hussain, customs collector Islamabad, Director Transit Trade Lahore, Muhammad Adnan Akram, DG Law and Prosecution, Irum Maqbool Aamir, Naveed Iqbal, director transit trade Gwadar, Ahsan Khan, Raza Khan, Amreen Tarar, Aamir Rasheed, Zahoor Ahmed, Qazi Afzal, Naseer Janjua, Muhammad Abid, Humera Maryam, Naved Akhtar and others have been removed from their posts.

