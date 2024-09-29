FBR mulls over income tax returns’ filing date extension

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) mulling over extension in the last date of filing the income tax returns, sources said on Sunday.

The extension can be decided after return back of the prime minister to home, according to sources.

The authorities will recommend an extension in the last date of filing the income tax returns, sources at the FBR said.

“The taxation system has overburdened during filing of returns”, sources said.

FBR sources said that around 2.9 million taxpayers have filed tax returns until September 28. “Last year 1.4 million tax returns were submitted upto September 28,” sources added.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has demanded an extension of 30 days in filing income tax returns.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI has said that there are difficulties to file returns owing to a defective system of the FBR causing delays owing to technical difficulties.

FPCCI President said, the FBR must offer attention to the improvement of the tax system alongside of its harsh measures.

There are limitations and incapacities in the online system of the FBR and as a result, tax filing system remains cumbersome for the common man. The system needs to be fixed for delays and downtimes, he said.

Atif Ikram said only 2.6 million taxpayers have filed tax returns so far, which figure is disappointing.

Since July 1st, 2023, over 8,44,000 new taxpayers have been added to the tax net. “An extension in the last date of filing returns could increase the tally of return filers to seven million,” FPCCI President added.