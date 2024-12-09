web analytics
Monday, December 9, 2024
Five killed in military helicopter crash in southwest Turkey

ANKARA: Five soldiers were killed and another was critically injured in a military helicopter crash in southwest Turkey on Monday, the defence ministry said.

The UH-1 helicopter went down during a training flight in Isparta province, a ministry statement said. The injured soldier was hospitalised for treatment.

Isparta Mayor Şükrü Başdeğirmen stated that they received information about the crash of a military helicopter in Keçiborlu district and that all the municipality’s fire and search-and-rescue teams had been sent to the area.

Başdeğirmen also mentioned that the search-and-rescue teams were on their way and awaiting further information. He added that there was no information yet regarding the total number of personnel on the helicopter.

