Five killed in military helicopter crash in southwest Turkey

ANKARA: Five soldiers were killed and another was critically injured in a military helicopter crash in southwest Turkey on Monday, the defence ministry said.

The UH-1 helicopter went down during a training flight in Isparta province, a ministry statement said. The injured soldier was hospitalised for treatment.

⚠Four people were killed in a military #helicopter crash in Isparta, #Turkey, the DHA news agency reported. pic.twitter.com/vkisLguU9Z— News.Az (@news_az) December 9, 2024

Isparta Mayor Şükrü Başdeğirmen stated that they received information about the crash of a military helicopter in Keçiborlu district and that all the municipality’s fire and search-and-rescue teams had been sent to the area.

Başdeğirmen also mentioned that the search-and-rescue teams were on their way and awaiting further information. He added that there was no information yet regarding the total number of personnel on the helicopter.