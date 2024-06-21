Fixed charges on electricity bills in Pakistan from July

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a new electricity tariff design by imposing monthly fixed charges for residential consumers set to take effect on July 1, 2024, ARY News reported on Friday.

The regulatory authority has sent its proposal of fixed charges of Rs200-1,000 a month in the electricity bills to the government, which will give the final nod to impose the fixed charges.

According to the proposal, the domestic consumers using 301-400 units a month will pay from July 1, 2024, the fixed charges of Rs200 per month and those using 401-500 will pay Rs400, and the end electricity consumers consuming 501-600 are to pay Rs600.

The residential consumers who use the 601-700 units will pay Rs800 a month and those who use above 700 units will pay Rs1,000 a month.

The residential consumers using the ToU (time of use) meter will also pay Rs1,000 fixed charges a month.

Commercial consumers having load less than 5kW will also pay Rs1,000 a month as fixed charges. However, those commercial users of electricity having load of 5kW and above will pay now Rs2,000 from the existing Rs500, showing an increase of 300 percent.

Currently, the total cost of electricity unit comprises 72 percent fixed charges and 28 percent variable charges.

Following is the complete list of slabs:

Units consumed (GWh) Fixed Charge(s)

301-400 units/month Rs. 200/month

401-500 units/month Rs. 400/month

501-600 units/month Rs. 600/month

601-700 units/month Rs. 800/month

Above 700 units/month Rs. 1,000/month