Four more children die of measles in Sindh

SHIKARPUR: Four more children including an infant died of measles in Shikarpur, taking the death toll to 12 during the past two months in the district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The deceased children included nine-month-old Uzma Khoso, three-year-old Nasser, Waqar, and Shahida. It seemed that deceased measles turned out to be a fatal epidemic due to the non-vaccination of children as 12 children lost their lives in Shikarpur alone in the last two months.

Over 180 children have been brought to the civil hospital in Shikarpur with similar symptoms since January 2024.

Earlier on May 6, two children died of measles in district Dadu , taking the death toll to 25 during the past four months

Civil Surgeon Dr Amjad Mastoi while confirming the deaths said that an anti-measles vaccination drive is underway across the district Dadu. He said that during the last four months, 397 children infected with measles were admitted to hospitals.

Dr Amjad Mastoi said that a large number of children have been diagnosed with measles in Tehsils Juhi, Khairour Nathan Shan, and Maher.

He said camps have been established in the affected areas while the vaccination drive is underway and children are being immunised across the district

In a similar happening earlier, four children including an infant and a minor girl died of measles in district Sujawal.

The deceased children were identified as two-month-old Ahmed, Gul Muhammad, 4, three-year-old Anila, and Azizullah. The children were residents of a Tehsil of district Sujawal.