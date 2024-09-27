‘Friends’ game show ropes in Whitney Cummings as host

Max has roped in Hollywood actress and comedian Whitney Cummings as the host of the “Friends” game show.

The four-part competition series titled, “Fast Friends,” will see fans of the popular sitcom face off in several puzzles and games themed around the show.

Set to stream on Max, the winning team of the game show will be crowned the ultimate ‘Friends’ fans.

Reacting to her joining the show, Whitney Cummings said, “As a longtime fan of ‘Friends,’ I am beyond thrilled to host the first ever game show. After 30 years, the fandom surrounding this beloved series only continues to grow, and now I have the great pleasure of awarding the ultimate fans with bragging rights for life.”

The show will be filmed inside “The ‘Friends’ Experience: The One in New York,” a two-story building having 18 nostalgia-filled rooms, activations and recreated sets, with production to begin in October.

Max is yet to announce a release date for the game show adapted from ‘Friends,’ sitcom which first aired on September 22, 1994.

The hit show’s cast includes Hollywood actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, became an instant hit.

“From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will relive their favourite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles and games that will keep even the most die-hard ‘Friends’ fans on their toes,” according to a press release.

‘Friends’ tells the story of six friends living in New York in their 20s and early 30s. The show ended in 2004 after a nearly 10-year run.

Fans of the show were devastated after Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the show, was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29 last year, at the age of 54.