‘Friends’ fans receive exciting update on show’s 30th anniversary

Fans of the popular Hollywood television comedy “Friends” have been treated with the latest announcement in honour of the show’s 30th anniversary.

Produced by Warner Bros., a game show is coming to Max featuring nostalgia rooms and recreated sets.

Initially titled, “Fast Friends,” it will be a four-part competition series and will be filmed inside “The ‘Friends’ Experience: The One in New York,” a two-story building having 18 nostalgia-filled rooms, activations and recreated sets.

“From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will relive their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles and games that will keep even the most die-hard ‘Friends’ fans on their toes,” according to a press release.

Production on the show will begin in October, however, the makers have not announced a release date for the series.

Set to stream on Max, the winning team of the game show will be crowned the ultimate ‘Friends’ fans.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the hit Hollywood show with bonus content, a TikTok filter, handpicked episodes and other in-app surprises.

First premiered on Sept. 22, 1994, the sitcom ‘Friends’, starring Hollywood actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, became an instant hit.

The series tells the story of six friends living in New York in their 20s and early 30s. The show ended in 2004 after a nearly 10-year run.

In 2021, the cast of the show, including late actor Matthew Perry came together to discuss the legacy of the show and their favourite memories.

Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the show,’ was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29 last year, at the age of 54.