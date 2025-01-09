web analytics
23.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, January 9, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Finance ministry finalises FY2025-26 budget schedule

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of finance has prepared the schedule for the FY2025-26 budget in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the ministry has proposed that the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year be presented in the first week of June.

All budget documents are proposed to be finalized by the end of May 2025. A meeting of the National Economic Council is scheduled for the second week of May, while the annual planning committee meeting is proposed to be held in the first week of May.

In addition, it is proposed that the Budget Strategy Paper be approved by April 18, 2025, and the Budget Review Committee meetings be held from February 11 to February 28.

The proposal also includes submitting the foreign exchange budget estimates by May 7.

Earlier, it emerged that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has also begun preparations for the budget of the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26, with stakeholders being asked to submit their proposals by January 31.

Read more: Pakistan likely to ‘introduce mini budget’ as FBR struggles to meet targets

The FBR has formally written to all relevant stakeholders seeking input for the next fiscal year’s budget.

The proposals specifically requested from stakeholders include suggestions related to income tax, sales tax, federal excise duty, and ways to increase revenue. The board is also looking for recommendations to broaden the tax base and enhance the scope of existing taxes.

In addition to tax-related proposals, the FBR has sought input on general sales tax for all businesses and suggestions for gradually phasing out tax exemptions. The FBR has emphasized the need for streamlining tax procedures and making regulations easier for taxpayers.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.